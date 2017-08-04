HPKCC to collect donations for used book fair on Sunday

By TONIA HILL

The 11th annual Hyde Park Used Book Sale is approaching. The Hyde Park Community Conference (HPKCC) will begin collecting books on Sunday afternoon, Aug. 13.

Jane Ciacci, a co-chair for the book fair, said they have already received 400 boxes of books ahead of the next Sunday’s collection date. Last year, Ciacci said they received 100 boxes of books before they officially began collecting books.

The fair has been in existence for decades and was once run by the Hyde Park Co-op, this year marks HPKCC’s 11th year running the book fair that draws book lovers from all over the city.

The book fair features about 40,000 to 50,000 books from multiple genres. The mystery genre is by far the most popular at the fair.

The used book sale is held in the Hyde Park Shopping Center Plaza at 55th Street and Lake Park Avenue.

Ciacci said they rent about 88 tables for the fair that takes place over Columbus Day Weekend. Those books that are not picked up will be donated to non-profits who have registered to do so.

“We sell as much as we can and then on Monday afternoon a truck comes and takes away everything we haven’t sold or given away to nonprofits,” Ciacci said. “They take everything that’s left over and either sell it or recycle it, if it’s not reusable, or they donate it.”

Books will range in price from 25 cents to $2, and the special books will be priced up accordingly.

The Hyde Park Used Book Sale will take place on Saturday, Oct. 7, and Sunday, Oct. 8, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Monday, Oct. 9, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Book donations can be made at the bottom of the stairs in Treasure Island Foods, 1526 E. 55th St. starting Sunday, Aug. 13.

