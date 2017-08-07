“Party on 52” to host its 1st Annual Art Block Party in Hyde Park

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

Corner 52, 1436 E. 52nd St., in collaboration with artist Ben Lane, founder of “For The Love of Perception,” an art incubator in the Hyde Park area, is hosting its “1st Annual ‘Party on 52’ Art Block Party,” on Saturday, Aug. 19, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The event will take place on the 5200 blocks of Harper Avenue and Blackstone Avenue in Hyde Park and will kick-off its art youth campaign entitled, “1,000 Youth Expressions,” (created by Lane) to help improve the arts in Chicago Public Schools.

The group, which has developed the hashtag #FunAtFLP, will donate part of its proceeds to the youth to help improve public school classrooms and art programs.

“I expect over 4,000 people to show up to the event throughout the day,” Lane said. “We have invited all CPS schools.”

According to Lane, youth and adults will experience a positive way to express themselves creatively at the event while enjoying an open air environment filled with live music, food, and a host of great giveaways.

For more information call Lane at 312-933-0407.

j.phillips@hpherald.com