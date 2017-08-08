Verizon to open in old Binny’s location on 53rd Street

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

A new Verizon Wireless store is expected to open in Hyde Park in late fall or early winter.

The project is currently under construction and will take over the vacant storefront at 1531 E. 53rd St., which was formerly occupied by Binny’s Beverage Depot.

According to its website, the cell phone retailer will feature audio technology, batteries and chargers, car and travel technology, cases and protection, docks, keyboards, phone services, cell phones, wearable technology, signal boosters and everyday essentials.

j.phillips@hpherald.com