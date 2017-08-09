CPD issues alert on car thefts

By TONIA HILL

The Chicago Police Department is giving notice to residents in the Hyde Park about five car thefts that have occurred since mid-July.

The most recent theft took place on 1500 Block of E. 55th Street on Saturday, Aug. 5 between 3:15 p.m. and 6 p.m.

A second car was stolen this month between Thursday, Aug. 3 and Friday, Aug. 4 on the 5500 Block of S. Lake Park Avenue between the hours of 10:30 p.m. and 7:58 a.m.

Three cars were stolen in mid-July and two of the thefts happened on Tuesday, July 18. The first between 9 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. on the 5400 Block of S. Hyde Park Boulevard and the second between the hours of 2:30 p.m. and 4:55 p.m. on the 5400 Block of S. Cornell Avenue.

The third car theft from last month happened on Wednesday, July 19 on the 5500 Block of S. Cornell Avenue at 9 a.m.

Police are asking residents to pay special attention to any suspicious people loitering in the area, to not leave car keys in the vehicle and to Call 911 immediately to provide a detailed description of the offender(s) including any vehicle description and license plate information.

Anyone with information is being asked to Contact the Bureau of Detectives, Area Central at 312-747-8380.

