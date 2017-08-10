Car engulfed in flames near MSI

A vehicle burst into flames in front of the Museum of Science and Industry, 5700 S. Lake Shore Drive, during rush hour at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9. According to an eyewitness, all southbound traffic was forced to exit Lake Shore Drive at 57th Street due to the fire.The Chicago Police and Chicago Fire departments were on the scene. According to the Chicago Police, The owner of the vehicle stated that while driving southbound she heard a loud grinding sound, then observed smoke. The owner and the passengers of the vehicle exited right before the vehicle became completely engulfed in flames. No injuries were reported and the fire did not affect any other vehicles on the road.

