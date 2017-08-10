Hyatt Hyde Park to promote business diversity at the Bud Billiken Parade

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

The Hyatt Regency Hyde Park, 5225 S. Harper Ave., in collaboration with the Hyatt Black Diversity Business Resource Group (DBRG), will be a special guest of the 2017 88th Annual Bud Billiken Parade, on Saturday, Aug. 12, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Made up of a formal and informal group of colleagues who share a common cultural heritage, the DBRG group will use the parade as an opportunity to promote the Hyatt’s diverse upward-mobility program that is looking to help any race, gender, age or color.

“Like any organization, we truly believe that diversity of all natures is really important,” said Leroy Brown, assistant general manager of the Hyatt Regency Hyde Park. “We find it to be a benefit to be a part of an organization that recognizes that importance.”

The group (DBRG) will attend the parade to help promote diversity and inclusion in business affinity groups for the Hyatt Regency. And after establishing multiple affinity groups within the process, the group’s goal is to help create basic business networking opportunities for minorities, mentorship opportunities for others and others within their communities and professional development.

The Bud Billiken Day Parade was created to get kids ready to go back to school. This Chicago tradition is the oldest and largest African American parade and is now the second largest parade in the United States.

The parade march will start at King Drive and Oakwood Boulevard and will end at Garfield Boulevard (55th Street) and Ellsworth Drive in Washington Park.

