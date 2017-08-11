CDOT to host meetings at the South Shore Cultural Center

By TONIA HILL

The Chicago Department of Transportation (CDOT) will host two community meetings to answer questions and get input about upcoming changes at Jackson Park and the South Shore Cultural Center.

The meetings will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 23 and Thursday, Aug. 24 at the South Shore Cultural Center, 7059 S. Shore Dr., from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

At previous meetings, the consensus from residents is that the closing of Cornell Drive, a six-lane road that runs through Jackson Park from 57th Street south to 67th Street, would not benefit drivers because of existing traffic patterns.

Roadway closures for both the presidential center and golf course renovations include Midway Plaisance (eastbound) between Stony Island Avenue, and Cornell Drive, Cornell Drive from 59th Street to Hayes Drive, Marquette Drive from Stony Island Avenue to Richards Drive, and northbound from Cornell Avenue from 67th to 65th streets.

The concept design for the golf course calls for two underpasses one at South Jeffrey Boulevard and another at South Shore Drive.

The second underpass at South Shore, according to representatives from the Chicago Parks Golf Alliance would benefit golfers and the community at large who use the intersection to access the lakefront.

CDOT hopes to counter the closures by improving Lake Shore Drive, Hayes Drive, and intersections to accommodate diverted traffic.

Rebekah Scheinfeld, commissioner of CDOT, said last month, “we are early in the process. At this point based on our review, we are confident that we can minimize travel time and our goal continues to be to match current travel times or better.”

