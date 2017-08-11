Week In Photos

Charles Staples speaks about his experiences as a student at the Art Institute during a Hyde Park Historical Society meeting at Montgomery Place, 5550 S. South Shore Dr., Sunday, Aug. 6, where oral memories of the 57th Street Art and Hyde Park Community Art Fairs were recorded.
Betty Virginia Holcomb of Nova Driving School, Kimberly Olgesby, and Deborah Hart, CEO of Montgomery Place mingle during the Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce’s monthly Chamber Check-In event Thursday evening, Aug. 3, at Montgomery Place, 5550 S. Shore Dr. The Chamber Check-In is a monthly event that gives community members and businesses the ability to network and socialize. – Spencer Bibbs
Norma Field, emeritus professor of East Asian Studies, University of Chicago, speaks on “What it Means to ‘remember Hiroshima’ in light of Fukishima” at the Henry Moore sculpture “Nuclear Energy” on the University of Chicago campus, 5625 S. Ellis Ave., during an event commemorating the 72nd anniversary of the bombing of Hiroshima, Sunday, Aug. 6. – Marc Monaghan
Marilyn Coopersmith holds a painting by Hyde Park artist William Paglin as she speaks about her experiences at the 57th Street Art and Hyde Park Community Art Fairs during a Hyde Park Historical Society meeting at Montgomery Place, 5550 S. South Shore Dr., Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017, where oral memories of the fairs were recorded. – Marc Monaghan
Members of Scout Troop #3599 (left to right) Troop leader Sara Volk de Garcia (left) hands out trash bags to (left to right) Zolo Garcia, Jack Benson and Samuel Kulma formed a clean up detail to remove trash and other debris from Stout Park, 5312 S. Greenwood Ave., Friday, Aug. 4. – Owen M. Lawson III