Registration open for Windy City Adaptive Open in Jackson Park

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

Registration is now open for the first ever-adaptive golf tournament to be held at a Chicago Park District golf course.

The Windy City Adaptive Open, which will be held at the Jackson Park golf course, is the brainchild of Larry Labiak, disability policy officer for the Chicago Park District. He is responsible for developing innovative programming for persons of all abilities.

Labiak said in a previous article in the Herald that when conversations are had about diversity that the focus is on race or gender. People with disabilities, he said, are often left out. He hopes that the tournament can encourage people to begin to think about and include people with disabilities.

“The idea was to make it inclusive,” Labiak said, “so that people with disabilities and without disabilities golf together.”

Participants can gather teams ahead of the tournament. There will be an entry fee for the tournament. All proceeds will support other adaptive sports programs such as wheelchair basketball and softball.

The tournament will take place on Friday, Sept. 15, at the Jackson Park Golf Course, 6401 S. Richards Dr., and will start at 11:30 a.m.

To find out more about the tournament visit www.sralab.org/events/2017-09-15t163000/windy-city-adaptive-open or contact Derek Daniels by phone 312-238-5008 or by email at ddaniels@sralab.org .

t.hill@hpherald.com