Author to present newest children’s book at DuSable Museum

Evan Roberts, author and science educator, will present his second children’s book at the DuSable Museum of African American History, 740 E. 56th Place, Saturday, Aug. 19.

Roberts’ book, “Khahari Discovers the Meaning of Autism” teaches children about Autism and it shows them how they can work with others despite their differences. Roberts said the story is about compassion, friendship, and teamwork.

His inspiration for his newest book stemmed from wanting to raise awareness about autism and to pay tribute to his nephew.

“We’ve experienced just how easy it has been for him (and other children with autism) to be misunderstood instead of being treated like a child with particular needs,” Roberts said. “My nephew has a wonderful spirit, as do many children on the autism spectrum. The goal of this book is to help children grasp the idea that a little empathy goes a long way.”

Roberts, a former Chicago Public Schools Teacher and Chicago State University alum, is also the author of a teen success guide, “How to Become Influential and Highly Successful: The Young Adult Success Manual” that was published in 2013.

In 2016, he created the “Khahari Discovers” picture book series with the goal in mind of having more diverse literature available for children. He has also participated in numerous events in the city including the 57th Street Children’s Book Fair and the African Festival of the Arts.

Roberts’ reading will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will include educational activities and prizes for attendees.

