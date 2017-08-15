Children’s Book Fair postponed until next year

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

Hyde Park’s annual Children’s Book Fair has been postponed until next year, according to an announcement made today by board members for the fair.

“It’s true we’re not having the fair this year, we will be back in 2018,” said board member Tara Baldridge.

The board members said postponing the fair for a year was a difficult decision but a necessary one.

Next year’s book fair will return on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, said a board member, and it will be in the location where it began over 30 years ago on 57th Street between Kimbark and Dorchester avenues. It had been moved to Nichols Park, 1355 E. 53rd St.

Rebecca Janowitz created the Children’s Book Fair in 1986 as a way to celebrate the first month that kids are back in school.

Last year the fair celebrated 30 years in Hyde Park. The annual event featured local, independent bookstores, Chicago authors, and storytellers.

One of the highlights of the fair is the fairy tale characters that show up to interact with children. In the past, Professor Dumbledore, Clifford the Big Red Dog, Peter Rabbit and the Veggie Tales gang have made appearances at the fair.

t.hill@hpherald.com