Sophy Hotel to open its doors summer 2018

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

The Sophy Boutique Hotel located at the corner of 53rd Street and Dorchester Avenue is scheduled to open its doors in the summer of 2018, according to hotelbusiness.com.

The 98-room luxury boutique hotel in Hyde Park will feature a bar, restaurant with al fresco dining and a fitness center, according to the article. The hotel is on track to achieve LEED Silver certification and will be the preferred hotel destination of the University of Chicago.

According to the article, the name Sophy, which comes from the Greek word Sophia – meaning wisdom and dedication to excellence through the pursuit of knowledge, was inspired by the legacy of intellectual, artistic and cultural innovation that is part of the fabric of the University of Chicago and Hyde Park.

The hotel will be built by Gurnee Ill. – based development company William A Randolph Inc. and designed by Chicago-based architect firm GREC Architect, who will lead the project, according to the article. In addition to the developers of the project, the interior designer of the hotel will be Stonehill and Taylor Architects of New York.

