Metra updates changes to schedule

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

Metra will not eliminate Blue Island Branch service, according to an announcement made on Wednesday.

Metra released its finalized revision of the Metra Electric Line schedule making adjustments to proposed schedule changes that were drafted in May.

“We have taken all the feedback we received from customers regarding our proposed new schedule and made adjustments where possible,” said Metra Executive Director/CEO Don Orseno in a written statement. “The goal of this process was to create a schedule that uses our trains in a more efficient way and enhances service without impacting our budget. We are trying to stem the loss of ridership on the Metra Electric Line, which has been declining for years.”

In June representatives from Metra met with Hyde Park and neighboring communities to discuss proposed schedule changes that initially suggested cutting nine Blue Island Branch and nine South Chicago Branch trains, as well as eliminating all service on the Blue Island Branch on Saturdays due to low ridership.

The revised plans include the restoration of one late night outbound train on the South Chicago Branch and the return of service on Saturdays on the Blue Island Branch, which will be reduced to four inbound and outbound trains.

Additional changes include different departure times and or station stops to accommodate customers.

The schedule “maintains nearly all rush-hour train service on the Metra Electric main line; and improves midday service at stations on the South Side of Chicago between 63rd and Kensington, and made other changes to address gaps in service and simplify the schedule and stop patterns,” said Metra.

According to Metra ridership on the Metra Electric Line has declined nearly 14 percent over the past six years, “down 1.4 million passenger trips, or 61 percent of the total decline in ridership system wide, since 2011.”

New data, Metra said, “indicates that ridership at the three Hyde Park stations (51st/53rd Street, 55th/56th/57th Street, and 59th Street) has increased 7.6 percent over the past three years.”

Metra Electric Line, which would provide train service every 20 minutes, or less between Millennium Station and the three Hyde Park Stations: 51st/53rd Street, 55th/56th/57th Street and 59th Street.

The new schedule will start on Monday, Sept. 11.

t.hill@hpherald.com