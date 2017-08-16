Orangetheory Fitness to open new location in Hyde Park

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Orangetheory Fitness is coming to Hyde Park.The fitness studio franchise will open its doors in mid-November 2017 in the City Hyde Park building, 5111 S. Harper Ave.

The fitness center will offer customized group fitness level training, high energy, coach-led group workouts and a heart-rate based interval training that’s tough, fun, and addictive, according to the company’s website.

The goal of the franchise is to combine state of the art technology with fitness.

“There’s a lot of culture in the Hyde Park area,” said Adryenne Hearne-Alvarez, owner of Orangetheory Fitness. “But one of the components that’s missing is a customized fitness component.”

Hearne-Alvarez and her brother Derek Hearne currently own four fitness franchises in the South Loop neighborhood, Frankfurt, Ill., Oak Park, Ill., and Hyde Park starting this November.

Hearne-Alvarez said that Hyde Park residents would now have more fitness options because there are few fitness centers like Orangetheory Fitness that can address all fitness levels with state of the art technology.

