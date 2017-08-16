Residents, Obama Foundation reps to discuss OPC’s impact on the Midway

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

Over the last month, numerous community conversations have been held in the wake of the new developments that are headed to the south side through the future Barack Obama Presidential Center (OPC) and upgrades to the Jackson Park and South Shore golf courses.

Members of the Midway Plaisance Advisory Council (MPAC), 1130 Midway Plaisance, on Wednesday, Aug. 9, invited representatives from the Barack Obama Foundation to discuss the impact that future OPC will have at the Midway.

One of the biggest areas of contention at past meetings have been road closures planned for the OPC that will be located near 60th Street and Stony Island Avenue which is right on the cusp of the entrance to Midway Plaisance Park at 59th Street.

Former President Barack Obama released concept design plans for the OPC in May. The OPC will house a library holding the presidential archives, a museum focusing on the Obama presidency, and space for programs and initiatives that advance the Foundation’s public mission.

The design concept includes three buildings: the Museum, Forum, and Library. The buildings will form a campus surrounding a public plaza. The OPC will include a state-of-the-art museum, classrooms, labs, and outdoor spaces.

Though the groundbreaking is expected for late next summer, survey work has begun in the area according to Christopher Brooks senior project manager of real estate for the Obama Foundation.

“What you have seen happening in the space itself is us obtaining soil samples,” Brooks said. “We’ve pulled about 61 soil samples from the area, Midway just to the east of the Illinois Central Railroad Line from over to the park just to side of Stony Island between 59th to 60th [Streets], and then for areas between Stony Island and Cornell running south.”

Brooks said that activity is for surveyors to understand what the soil composition is at those locations.

Marcy Schlessinger, a resident of Hyde Park, expressed concern on where parking lots would be situated for the OPC.

“My concern is the suggestion of putting a parking lot on the other side of the train tracks. I want to strongly voice my opposition to that in relation to the work that I’ve participated in and several other people in 1999 and 2000.”

In 1999, Olin Partnership and Wolff Landscape Architecture worked in conjunction with the Chicago Park District, the University of Chicago (U. of C.), and local community residents to develop a master plan for Midway Plaisance.

The multi-year plan included designs for the Allison Davis Garden, a Winter Garden, Reader’s Garden, and an ice rink.

“The end part of that [master plans] was a discussion using that exact spot [where the proposed parking structure would be] as a children’s garden,” Schlessinger said. “You may look at it now and say it’s soggy and ducks are swimming in it. “It’s not that it wasn’t thought of and planned and viewed as an important part of Daniel Burnham’s plan for the Midway and its connection to Jackson Park.”

Schlessinger added that she wanted the Obama Center to make an effort to enhance other parking lots that are already in use versus taking “more parkland that has other purposes or possibilities at least that are more in line with what the community already said they wanted.”

The children’s garden, as well as other projects that were planned to be at the Midway, were stalled according to Schlessinger.

Roadway closures for both projects in the park include Midway Plaisance (eastbound) between Stony Island Avenue, and Cornell Drive, Cornell Drive from 59th Street to Hayes Drive, Marquette Drive from Stony Island Avenue to Richards Drive, and northbound from Cornell Avenue from 67th to 65th streets.

The Chicago Department of Transportation (CDOT) hopes to counter the closures by improving Lake Shore Drive, Hayes Drive, and intersections to accommodate diverted traffic.

“We want to have as small of an impact on traffic as we can,” Brian Sleet a consultant who works with the Office of Civic Engagement at the Obama Foundation. “We also know that we don’t have the ability to design the traffic pattern, so we’re supporting the process. We are going to get recommendations from the city, and those will be released in public meetings. We want to hear back about those recommendations.”

“It’s a huge impact [closing Cornell] on everybody, not just the Midway, Hyde Park, Woodlawn or South Shore, but it will impact traffic for miles around,” Margaret Schmid, co-coordinator with Jackson Park Watch.

There was also concern about increased traffic times from diverted traffic due to proposed road closures.

The Obama Foundation, according to its economic impact assessment, estimated that the OPC would attract 625,000-760,000 visitors on a yearly basis.

New construction projects outside of the OPC and renovations to the South Shore and Jackson Park golf courses are also in the works.

In May, U. of C. announced they would construct a 180-room hotel that will be situated on the corner of 60th Street and Dorchester Avenue.

“The university plans [to build] a 15-story hotel in Woodlawn right across the street from a school,” Kenneth Newman Hyde Park resident said. “Everyone is talking about traffic a 15-story hotel could endanger children going to school and people crossing the Midway.”

Attendees at the meeting also expressed their desire for a transparent process regarding the plans for the OPC.

At a previous community meeting, the foundation said that they plan to present their plans for the OPC to the city’s planning commission in the fall.

“It gives the impression that it is a done deal even when we have these conversations because we don’t get to see what they’re doing before they submit it for approval,” Hyde Park resident Marc Lipinski said.

Also, on Wednesday CDOT and the Chicago Park District announced the next wave of community meetings regarding the projects in Jackson and South Shore parks.

CDOT will host two community meetings on Wednesday, Aug. 23 and Thursday, Aug. 24 at the South Shore Cultural Center, 7059 S. Shore Dr., from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Park District will host two meetings in late September (21 and 25) at the South Shore Cultural Center. A time for the meetings has not yet been announced.

Furthermore, the meetings in weeks past served as the kick off for a planning process for a new South Lakefront Framework, which will be an updated version of the 1999 framework plan that includes Jackson Park, Washington Park, and South Shore Cultural Center.

The framework plan will first focus on the changes to Jackson and South Shore Parks, with a discussion about Washington Park to be held at a later date.

t.hill@hpherald.com