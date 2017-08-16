Week In Photos

Reggae group, Akasha performed Sunday, Aug. 13, during the 2017 George Franklin Summer Concert Series in Nichols Park, 1355 E. 53rd St. – Spencer Bibbs
Parade Grand Marshal Chance the Rapper signs the number “3” during the 88th annual Bud Billiken Parade, Saturday, Aug. 12. – Marc Monaghan
Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and Circuit Court Judge H. Yvonne Coleman wave as they march during the 88th annual Bud Billiken Parade, Saturday, Aug. 12. – Marc Monaghan
Fourth Ward Alderman Sophia King greets people watching the 88th annual Bud Billiken Parade, Saturday, Aug. 12. – Marc Monaghan
The Kenwood Academy Marching Broncos participate in the 88th annual Bud Billiken Parade, Saturday, Aug. 12. – Marc Monaghan
A group of dancers perform during the 88th annual Bud Billiken Parade, Saturday, Aug. 12. – Marc Monaghan
Artist Solomon Adufah with his mother Rev. Dr. Mary Adufah pose in front of his painting of his great aunt, during an opening reception for his exhibit “The Image Is Not Available In Your Country”, Friday Aug. 11, at the Connect Gallery, 1520 S. Harper Court. – Spencer Bibbs
Hyde Park Career Academy (now known as Hyde Park Academy High School) class of 1977 alumni pose for a group photo on the Midway Plaisance during a multi-year reunion picnic, Saturday, Aug. 12. – Marc Monaghan
Jay Mulberry, former history and division (homeroom) teacher at Hyde Park Career Academy (now known as Hyde Park Academy High School), poses with his wife Alice (on left), who was herself a former Latin teacher at the school and a 1956 graduate of the school when it was called Hyde Park High School, and with his former students Lorethea Spencer (3rd from right), Rhonda Howell (far right) and Leslie Thompson-Hampton (2nd from right) during a multi-year Hyde Park Academy High School reunion picnic on the Midway Plaisance, Saturday, Aug. 12. – Marc Monaghan
Park Academy High School alumni gather on the Midway Plaisance for a multi-year reunion picnic, Saturday, Aug. 12. – Marc Monaghan
La Rabida patients and staff dance with the superheroes at the second Annual La Rabida Back to School Dance. Photos courtesy of LaRabida
La Rabida patient Jesse Olaguez and his sister Jazlynn pose with Captain America of Magnificent Events. Photos courtesy of LaRabida
Keith Jackson, 12, and his mother Javaze Hart posed with physical therapist Allison Ernt at the second Annual La Rabida Back to School Dance. Photos courtesy of LaRabida
Kenwood High School Reunion – Marc Monaghan
The Kenwood High School class of 2002 celebrates its 15th year reunion during an all-class alumni picnic at Kenwood Academy High School, 5015 S. Blackstone Ave., Sunday, Aug. 13. – Marc Monaghan
Members of the Kenwood Academy High School class of 1987 alumni pose for a photo during an all-class alumni picnic at Kenwood Academy High School, 5015 S. Blackstone Ave., Sunday, Aug. 13. Top right: Kenwood Academy alumni greet each during an all-class alumni picnic at Kenwood Academy High School, 5015 S. Blackstone Ave., Sunday, Aug. 13. – Marc Monaghan