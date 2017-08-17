Adele Bernstein, 103

Adele Bernstein (nee Shore), born Philadelphia, PA, June 6, 1914, passed away in Chicago, IL, August 16, 2017, at age 103. Beloved wife of the late Norman, to whom she was married for 11 days shy of 51 years at the time of his passing on January 24, 1991; loving mother of Charles Bernard (Roberta nee Lesner) Bernstein, Esq., and Barbara Ann (Stephen Richard) Low of Lincoln, MA; dear grandmother of Rabbi Edward Charles (Ariella Faye Reback, Esq.) Bernstein of Boynton Beach, FL; Louis Charles “Aryeh” Bernstein; and Henry Jacob Bernstein (Rabbi Elizabeth Jill Honeyrose “Lizzi” Heydemann); and Rebecca Ann Low (Charles Edson, V) Curtiss, of Waterton, MA; Sandra Louise Low of Arlington, MA; and Shaina Rose Low of Brooklyn, NY; enthusiastic “Bubbie”/great-grandmother of Samuel Chaim Bernstein, Noam Menachem Bernstein, and Esther Rina Bernstein; Judah Lev Bernstein Heydemann; and Charles Edson Curtiss, VI, and Elinor Marion Curtiss; devoted daughter of the late Oscar and Bella Shore nee Muchnick; sister of the late Ephraim (who died at the age of 34 days, before Adele was born); fond sister-in-law of Frieda Joyce Olex Bernstein; devoted aunt, niece, cousin and friend. Recipient of medal for giving speech on Civil War at annual meeting of Grand Army of the Republic, a Civil War veterans organization, at the then Chicago Public Library while a student at the Ulysses S. Grant Elementary School; summa cum laude graduate of Wright Junior College; treasurer, Hyde Park Reading Group; Neighborhood Chairman, Southlawn Girl Scouts; corresponding secretary, Congregation Rodfei Zedek Sisterhood, where she was admired for writing tasteful tribute and condolence letters to persons on both happy and sad occasions; loyal and valued employee of Sack Realty Company over a span of more than 50 years, where in 1957 she was promoted from bookkeeper/secretary to head of the insurance department, a job previously held by a man, and she held that job for over thirty years. Funeral service Friday, August 18, 10:30AM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd., (at Niles Center Road) Skokie, IL 60077 followed by interment at Sudilkov-Shepetovka Relief Society Section, Gate 254, Jewish Waldheim Cemetery, 17th & Harlem Ave., North Riverside, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Selfhelp Home, Inc., 908 W. Argyle St., Chicago, IL 60640, where she resided since 2011, or to Congregation Rodfei Zedek Sisterhood, 5200 S. Hyde Park Blvd., Chicago, IL 60615, or to the charity of one’s choice. For Shiva information call Chicago Jewish Funerals, 847.229.8822.