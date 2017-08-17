Experimental Station looks to expand

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

The Experimental Station, 6100 S. Blackstone Ave., is looking to expand.

The organization plans to relocate its bike shop Blackstone Bicycle Works to a nearby vacant firehouse at 1405 E. 62nd Place and continue teaching neighborhood children how to fix bikes and run small businesses.

The organization will also us the old firehouse for additional office space and shared commercial kitchen space that will be available for use for the community.

“We’ve been working with the [Ald. Willie Cochran (20th)] for about three years on this project,” said Connie Spreen, executive director of Experimental Station. “It came about three years ago when we discovered that Blackstone Bicycle Works had expanded beyond the building space.”

Spreen explained that the general mission of the Experimental Station expansion is to build independent cultural infrastructure and that her new space will only be an extension of that mission. In addition to her programming, Spreen plans to foster both small non-profits and start up businesses.

Spreen also said that the new space could provide room to store more bikes, add room for the shop’s tutorial program and an outdoor courtyard that will provide additional space for youth instruction and activities.

“We help people build small businesses and provide support for their projects,” said Spreen. “We are hopeful that the city of Chicago approves our proposal.”

For more information visit experimentalstation.org.

