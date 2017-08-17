Hyde Park Youth Symphony selects new staff members

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

The Hyde Park Youth Symphony (HPYS), on Wednesday, announced two new additions to their staff.

We are thrilled to have these two new additions to our staff at the Hyde Park Youth Symphony,” said Caryl Gout, HPYS board president in a written statement. “We believe that these two individuals have the unique skills to take our organization to the next level as we seek to expand our outreach and community engagement initiatives.”

At the beginning of this month, HPYS board of directors hired Dileep Gangolli as executive director. Gangolli will manage the office and administrative tasks as well help in fundraising and expanding student participation.

Gangolli, who is a graduate of University of Chicago’s, Booth School of Business, is a member of the Chicago Sinfonietta, the Lake Forest Symphony and has appeared with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra and with the pit orchestra of the Joffrey Ballet.

Next month, Daryl Silberman will join HPYS as a new member of the conducting staff and will direct two string orchestras for beginning and intermediate students.

Silberman is the orchestra director at Waubonsie Valley High School in Aurora, Ill., and is also on the conducting staff of the Elgin Youth Symphony Orchestra. She earned degrees from the University of Southern California and Western Oregon State University.

“I look forward to working closely with both Dileep and Daryl as we continue our mission to provide the highest level of music education to our students,” said Matthew Sheppard, conductor and artistic director of the HPYS. “They both come with a wealth of useful experience that they can share with our orchestras and parents.”

HPYS provides classical musical training for students on the South Side of Chicago and beyond. The program offers three different orchestras for students at varying levels of ability and experience.

Rehearsals and concerts are held at the Logan Center for the Arts, 915 E. 60th St.

t.hill@hpherald.com