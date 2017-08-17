Man robbed at gunpoint on Thursday afternoon

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

A man was robbed at gunpoint, Aug. 17, according to the University of Chicago Police Department.

The victim was standing on East 62nd Street just east of Ellis Avenue at 1 p.m. when an unknown individual approached asked for a cigarette, revealed a handgun and demanded the victim’s property.

The victim handed over his wallet and a GPS device to the suspect who fled southbound on foot in the east alley of Ellis.

The victim reported no physical injuries.

The Chicago Police Department is investigating.

t.hill@hpherald.com