Man robbed at gunpoint on Thursday afternoon
By TONIA HILL
Staff Writer
A man was robbed at gunpoint, Aug. 17, according to the University of Chicago Police Department.
The victim was standing on East 62nd Street just east of Ellis Avenue at 1 p.m. when an unknown individual approached asked for a cigarette, revealed a handgun and demanded the victim’s property.
The victim handed over his wallet and a GPS device to the suspect who fled southbound on foot in the east alley of Ellis.
The victim reported no physical injuries.
The Chicago Police Department is investigating.