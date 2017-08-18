The Chicago Sky signs La Rabida Children’s Hospital patient to one-day deal

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

La Rabida Children’s Hospital patient Sky Stewart was signed to a one-day contract by the Women’s National Basketball’s Association professional team Chicago Sky. The news was announced at a press conference Friday morning, Aug.18.

“I am really excited to play basketball with the team,” Stewart said in a written statement. “I play basketball with my older brothers all the time, so I am ready for this!”

The Sky in partnership with La Rabida Children’s Hospital, 6501 S. Promontory Drive, will host Stewart and her family for a day and will fulfill her dream of becoming a professional basketball player during tonight’s game where The Sky will play WNBA defending Champions the Los Angeles Sparks at 7:30 p.m. at the Allstate Arena, Rosemont, Ill.

“We are honored to work with La Rabida Children’s Hospital to host a player for the day for the third consecutive year,” said Sky General Manager and Head Coach Amber Stocks in a written statement. “This program in collaboration with Magellan, allows us to work with inspirational patients like Sky.”

Stewart, who is fighting sickle cell disease, joined the Sky Friday morning for team shoot around and pregame warm-ups. She will also accompany the team in the locker room and sit on the bench for the duration of the game.

j.phillips@hpherald.com