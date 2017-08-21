Two U. of C. Students robbed on Sunday

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

Two University of Chicago (U. of C.) students were robbed on Sunday, Aug. 20, according to the University of Chicago Police Department (UCPD).

The first robbery took place at 10:15 a.m. The victim was getting out of a car on Greenwood Avenue near 54th Street when two unknown people approached. One of the two suspects implied that he had a weapon, according to the UCPD. The victim handed over money to the suspects who fled southbound on foot.

The victim reported no physical injuries.

The second robbery occurred at 1:45 p.m. A female U. of C. student was walking on the sidewalk on 54th Street just east of Ellis Avenue when an unknown person approached and demanded her cell phone. When she refused the suspect pulled her hair and fled eastbound on 54th Street without taking any property.

The Chicago Police Department is investigating both cases and the UCPD has increased patrol in the area.