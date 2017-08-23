Ancona principal to step down

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

Ari Frede, announced in a letter today, Wednesday, Aug. 23, that he would be stepping down as the Head of the Ancona School, 4770 S. Dorchester Ave.

Frede will transition out of the position over the remainder of this year.

In a message to the school community on Wednesday he said:

“I am writing to you today with the bittersweet announcement that I have made the decision to step down as head of Ancona, transitioning out over the remainder of this calendar year. This spring I completed my doctorate, and I have come to realize that I have a deep passion for the research I conducted in my capstone project. I feel called to further pursue that work and to continue to contribute to the world of progressive education in a new way.”

In 2014, Frede was selected to serve in the role as Ancona’s first new Head of School in three decades taking over from Bonnie Wishne.

“Leading this remarkable school has been a wonderful responsibility and one that I have loved,” Frede wrote. “I will be working closely with the fantastic senior leadership team, faculty, and administration in the coming months to ensure a smooth transition.”

“Since Ari arrived at Ancona in 2014, he has played a significant role in promoting positive change at Ancona, and been a powerful and passionate advocate for our school,” said Ancona Board president Lara Moynihan in an adjoining letter to the Ancona community. “While we are sad for his departure, the Board of Trustees and I respect and support his decision to pursue the interests ignited in him during his doctoral work.”

In the message, Frede also mentioned some of the successes the school has seen over his tenure, for example, he discussed the completion of the Outdoor Learning Space and Farm, which happened in the 2015-2016 school year.

The Outdoor Learning Space and Farm includes an expansive playground, a nature area with a structured dome, and an athletic field with natural grass turf and a gravel track. A 35 by 124-foot garden was added to the outdoor space last year.

“We built an extraordinary Outdoor Learning Space and Farm, engaged in professional learning for teachers, modernized the way the school does business, and launched our first strategic plan in six years,” wrote Frede.

According to a previous article in the Herald before joining Ancona, Frede was a teacher and the adult program manager at the Old Town School of Folk Music.

He also served in several teaching and administrative roles in the Chicago Public Schools (CPS) system including principal intern at CPS.

He resigned from his position as assistant principal at Palmer Elementary School after just one year to pursue opening The Orange School – an arts-based charter school.

Nancy Nassr, Assistant Head of School, will serve as Interim Head of School.

“I will be on the sidelines cheering,” Frede wrote. “I am an Ancona parent and, in a way, an Ancona alum myself. I wear Ancona’s colors proudly and will shine its beacon so that others may learn from its example. Thank you for being part of my own journey.”

t.hill@hpherald.com