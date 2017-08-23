Nella Pizza e’ Pasta to open in Hyde Park mid-September

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

Nella Pizza e’ Pasta, 1125 E. 55th St., will open Friday, Sept. 15, at the Campus North Residential Commons, 5500 S. University Ave.

“We are really privileged to be the first restaurant ever on the University of Chicago campus,” said Frank Grassano, owner and general manager of Nella Pizza e’ Pasta . “We want the university to enjoy authentic Italian cuisine and Neapolitan pizza.”

The authentic Italian restaurant menu will include traditional items such as wood fired authentic Neapolitan-style pizza, calzones, pasta, salads, and seafood.

According to Grassano, the restaurant will also look to feature a brunch menu two weeks after its Hyde Park opening.

Frank and Nella Grassano, owners of Nella Pizza e’ Pasta and natives of Naples, Italy, currently have another restaurant Pizzeria Da Nella, in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

Nella Pizza e’ Pasta will be joining other Campus North retailers Te Amo Boba Bar Café, Dollop Coffee, and Insomnia Cookies.

j.phillips@hpherald.com