We have the power to stop this nonsense

To the Editor:

Lately, we’ve become regulars at Federal Plaza. The solidarity march last Sunday organized by local activists was our fifth or sixth trip to protest in the shadow of Calder’s iconic Flamingo. As leaders of Indivisible Chicago-South Side, we’ve felt a responsibility to “show the flag” for an ever-growing number of issues that affect our daily lives.

Sunday was different.

Previous marches were filled with young women like Heather Heyer. Daughters whose mothers saw them off to protest with both pride and concern; pride in knowing that their daughters were shouldering their generation’s mantle of civic responsibility but accompanied by a gnawing worry that things could get out of hand.

Sunday was different.

Charlottesville was a turning point. Things did get out of hand. Like those who put their lives on the line on the Edmund Pettus Bridge or in Birmingham or in 1938 during Kristallnacht, Heather Heyer became a symbol. Her tragic death took on an amplified meaning, which brings home the political horror we are currently witnessing. Her death is a glowing illustration of how dog-whistle politics can turn deadly. Mothers now know why they’ve been anxious.

That’s some of why Sunday was different.

Sadly, we recently experienced the same reaction at the funeral of our neighbor Xavier Joy, a young man who was dedicating his life to making a difference. He was a glowing example of the best our South Side youth can provide. This past June, Xavier was senselessly murdered, another victim of Chicago’s all-too-prevalent gun violence. The loss of Heather and Xavier joined together in our minds because these were young activists who cared. Heather marched against Nazis in Charlottesville; Xavier registered voters in Woodlawn – they were each trying to make a difference. They understood the issues our local, state and national communities are facing – among others, racism, economic inequality, loss of voting rights, joblessness, guns on our streets – all symptoms of creeping fascism. These young people cared enough to become engaged, trying to make our country a better place. They paid dearly for their involvement, and we owe it to them and their families to pay attention to their sacrifices.

That’s what kept us riveted, holding flowers aloft in Federal Plaza on Sunday.

Sunday’s rally will not be the last. But last Sunday’s march was different. As we looked around, we were heartened to be sharing with over 800 fellow Chicagoans the grief and shock caused by the horrors in Charlottesville. With that comfort came a chilling awareness that for each of us there is now a far greater need to engage in activism.

Fascism has many faces, and let’s not mince words – that’s what we are looking at with recent developments in the Trump administration. We no longer have the luxury of waiting for our President to implode. We need to express our outrage, giving voice and action to our anger with the antics of this administration.

While celebrating the lives of Heather and Xavier, we must be aware that each of us has a responsibility for making things better. How do we do that? By remaining locally engaged, insisting on civility and being ever vigilant – by reaching out to one another. Dr. Joyce Kenner, the Principal of Whitney Young, Xavier’s high school, spoke chilling words to the 1,000 attendees who filled Rockefeller Chapel for his funeral – she was near tears when she looked out over the crowd and said, “We, in this room, have the power to stop this nonsense. Please don’t make me bury any more of my students.”

We have the power to make change and we owe our involvement to these two fallen heroes of our current civil strife. Attention must be paid, because Sunday’s march was different.

Esther Peters

Wendy Posner

Co-Leaders, Indivisible Chicago-South Side