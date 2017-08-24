Fourth Ward’s annual health and housing fair to be held at Dyett

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

The 26th annual Fourth Ward Health and Housing Fair will take place Saturday, Aug. 26, at Dyett High School for the Arts, 555 E. 51st St.

Free back to school physicals, backpacks with school supplies, haircuts, hairstyling, and health care screenings will be offered to attendees during the fair, which is hosted by Ald. Sophia King (4th).

There will also be workshops with topics that include a discussion with Grammy-nominated artist and Hyde Parker, Vic Mensa. Mensa will talk about the arts and his career.

Other workshops include Healthy Eating and Nutrition with Food Network Chef Mike Digby and Dr. Edwin K. McDonald IV, assistant professor of medicine and associate director of adult clinical nutrition at the University of Chicago Medicine.

Lastly, there will be a Homebuyer Workshop presented by the Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America and Landlord and Tenet Rights presented by the Chicago Department of Planning and Development.

The fair will be held at Dyett from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

