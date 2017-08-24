Litehouse Grill to host grand reopening

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

The Litehouse Grill, 1660 E. 55th St., will host two soft reopenings for its new location on Thursday, Aug. 24, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday, Aug. 25, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Followed by a grand re-opening a week later on Sunday, Sept. 3, at 10 a.m.

“We’ll be open all week, getting everything in order and making sure everything is perfectly right for our customers who have been waiting so patiently for us to finally get these doors open and our food out to them in the matter that we do,” said Rico Nance, owner of Litehouse Grill.

Nance originally opened Litehouse Grill at 1373 E. 53rd St. in 2013. After four years at the 53rd Street location Nance decided to relocate to a larger space so that he could accommodate expanding catering and delivery requests.

Nance originally announced that his grand reopening date would be June 25 but due to city inspections and legal processes, he was forced to push the date back to late August.

Nance said the new Litehouse Grill location will provide more dining space. Customers, who dine in, will be seated and served by the grill’s wait staff.

“The ambiance will be so much better,” Nance said. “We’ll have a real dine in experience for you.”

The restaurant will also have an updated menu and expanded meal options that will include wine and drinks and a breakfast menu.

There will be an entertainment area in the restaurant for concerts, comedy shows and movie nights.

For more information visit litehousewholefoodgrill.com.

