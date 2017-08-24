Mitchell to host all-day town hall meeting at Sip and Savor

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

State Rep. Christian Mitchell (D-26) in collaboration with several local leaders will host an “All-Day Town Hall Meeting” event for residents of the community at Sip and Savor, 528 E. 43rd St., on Saturday, Aug. 26, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“I know it can be difficult for people to attend public meetings or find time to talk to their elected officials about the issues that matter to them while balancing work, school and family responsibilities,” Mitchell said in a written statement.

Mitchell said in a written statement, that the meeting is designed to provide local residents an opportunity to express concerns about state issues regardless of their busy schedules.

“That’s why I’ll be here all day,” Mitchell said. “If you need to drop the kids off at the pool in the morning, come in the afternoon. If you’ve got lunch plans, come grab coffee beforehand. Busy all day? Stop by before dinner. I’ll buy you a cup of coffee, and we can talk about your concerns and ideas to make our community a better place.”

For more information contact Mitchell’s district office at 773-924-1755 or by email at MitchellDistrict26@att.net.

