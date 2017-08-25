Professional Eye Center to merges with Rosin Eye Care Center

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

After more than 20 years in business, Dr. Jeanie Washington, optometrist, and owner of Professional Eye Center, 1517 E. 53rd St., has decided to relocate her business and merge her practice with Rosin Eye Care of Hyde Park, 1548 E. 55th St.

According to an employee of Rosin Eye Care, the merger took place between the two companies in June, and Washington officially closed her office in the last week of July.

The center, which was formerly located in the Hyde Park Bank Building, specialized in prescribing glasses, contact lenses, eye diagnosis and eye disease treatment among other services.

At its new location, the group will continue to offer general eye exams, eye health checks, glasses, contact lenses, and new Lasik surgeries.

For more information visit rosineyecare.com.

j.phillips@hpherald.com