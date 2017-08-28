City museums host free days for CPS students

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

Area museums such as the Museum of Science and Industry, 5700 S. Lake Shore Drive and the DuSable Museum of African American History, 740 E. 56th Place, are two of 12 city museums that will offer free admission to Chicago Public School (CPS) students this week.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Museums In the Park made the announcement over the weekend.

CPS Museums Day, as it is known, began in 2016. It is a celebration of the back to school season. CPS students will start the new school year on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Last year, 3,500 individuals participated in the program.

“I want to thank Chicago’s museums and cultural institutions for their support and open arms in welcoming Chicago Public Schools students before the school year begins,” said Emanuel in a written statement. “This is a unique opportunity for students and their families to learn and explore by visiting our city’s world class museums before school starts on September 5.”

To gain free admission into the museums, CPS students need to show their school ID or their spring 2017 report card. Free admission will also be provided to one adult accompanying students.

“Museums In the Park is pleased to once again offer CPS Museum Days as a sign of our commitment to learning and our support of our city’s children and their families,” said Gary T. Johnson, president of the Chicago History Museum and president of Museums In the Park in a written statement.

Other participating museums include: The Adler Planetarium, Art Institute of Chicago, Chicago History Museum, The Field Museum, Lincoln Park Zoo, Museum of Contemporary Art, National Museum of Mexican Art, National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts & Culture, Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum and the Shedd Aquarium.

CPS Museum Days kicked off on Sunday, Aug. 27 and will end on Saturday, Sept. 2.

t.hill@hpherald.com