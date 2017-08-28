Create-n-Partake to host art event at Sip and Savor

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

Create-n-Partake in collaboration with Sip and Savor, 5301 S. Hyde Park Blvd., will host its first ever “The Chi: Sip, Trap, and Paint,” art event on Thursday, Aug. 31, from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

“My intention was to bring something new, vibrant and creative to Hyde Park for more night-out options,” said Jenny “HydeParJen” Madere, creator, and owner of Create-n-Partake.”[While] at the same time, pump life into Hyde Park’s artsy, cultural vibe that people near and far admire and expect.”

According to Madere, the event is designed to help participants enjoy a traditional sip-and-paint party while adding TRAP music to the mix. She said by using creative themes in great venues such as Sip and Savor, that the new concept would only bring flavor and culture to the community.

“I chose Trap for the premiere event because it is the most provocative thing out right now,” Madere said. “It literally gets the people going, myself included.”

The event cost is $40 and will include all paint materials, supplies and a glass of wine.

For more information on how to order tickets for the Sip and Savor art event, visit sipandsavor.ticketleap.com/siptrappaint/.

j.phillips@hpherald.com