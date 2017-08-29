Arne Duncan named as board chair for Washington Park and South Shore Community, and Economic Development Organization

By TONIA HILL

Arne Duncan, former United States Secretary of Education, was recently named co-chairman for the newly formed community and economic development organization that represents the neighborhoods of Woodlawn, Washington Park, and South Shore.

Founding board members of the organization known as the Woodlawn, Washington Park and South Shore Community, and Economic Development Organization (WWPSS) were announced during an application and interview process.

Marketing agency executive Sherman Wright will also serve as a board co-chairman for WWPSS, which seeks to drive and coordinate growth in Woodlawn, Washington Park, and South Shore as the Barack Obama Presidential Center begins to take shape.

“The construction of the Obama Presidential Center in Jackson Park presents a unique opportunity to showcase all that is great about Chicago’s South Side on a national and international level and attract investment around it,” Duncan, managing partner of Emerson Collective, said in a written statement. “I’m honored to be part of this organization that will build and coordinate work already underway with the center and beyond to maximize this opportunity, support and supplement where needed, and help implement strategies that benefit the residents in neighborhoods surrounding the center.”

Dr. Bryon Brazier, pastor of Apostolic Church of God, 6320 S. Dorchester Ave., and Pastor Torrey Barrett of the K.L.E.O Center and executive pastor of Life Center Church of God in Christ, 5500 South Indiana Ave., are members of the full founding board.

Other notable board members of include Michael Strautmanis, vice president of civic engagement at for the Barack Obama Foundation, David Reifman, commissioner of the Department of Planning and Development, Deputy Mayor Andrea Zopp, and more.

The board “will lead the transition to become an independent organization. It will advance fundraising, the creation of a business plan and operating model for the organization, the hiring of full-time staff, and ongoing community engagement and outreach activities,” according to a written release.

The Chicago Community Trust provided seed funding to conduct research and best practices for the group. Next Street, an organizational consulting firm, was commissioned to consult and create a proposal for the new group.

“We will work closely with the community and local businesses, providing tools, resources, and support to spur new and impactful investments on Chicago’s South Side,” Wright, managing partner of TEN35, said in a written statement. “Above all else, our work as a board will be informed by and respond to the unique needs, opportunities, and challenges identified by the communities surrounding the center itself.”

Earlier this year findings from Next Street were released at large scale community meetings and focus groups that reached 1,500 people in Woodlawn, Washington Park and South Shore.

The announcement from WWPSS comes on the heels of the launch of another organization that shares a similar goal.

The Coalition for the Obama Presidential Center (COPC) a nonprofit organization was established last week created by community leaders and members in seven surrounding neighborhoods near the future Barack Obama Presidential Center (OPC) that will be housed in Jackson Park.

COPC was created in response “to the growing demand for proper representation for issues related to the OPC,” said the coalition in a written release.

COPC said that it would challenge outside organizations that do not share in the best interest of residents and community stakeholders.

“The organization would fight outside organizations that will seek to gain influence and financial advantage by seeking to disempower indigenous residents and community stakeholders,” said COPC in a written release.

Groundbreaking for the OPC, which will house a library holding the Presidential archives, a museum focusing on the Obama Presidency and space for programs and initiatives that advance the foundation’s public mission is slated to begin as early as 2018 and will open to the public in 2021.

