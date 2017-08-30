CPS announces the expansion of Safe Passage routes

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

At a back to school rally held today at Chicago State University, 9501 S. King Drive, which kicked off the Safe Passage program for the school year, Chicago Public Schools (CPS) officials, Mayor Rahm Emanuel, and the Chicago Police Department, announced that three additional schools would offer Safe Passage routes this fall.

Shields Elementary, Shields Middle School, and Harold Washington Elementary School will receive new Safe Passage routes bringing the total number of routes to 145.

Locally, schools that have Safe Passage Routes include Kenwood Academy High School, 5015 S. Blackstone Ave., Hyde Park Academy High School, 6220 S. Stony Island Ave., and Dyett High School for the Arts, 555 E. 51st St.

Today’s rally also celebrated the 1,300 Safe Passage personnel and 21 community-based organizations that assist more than 75,000 students as they travel to school.

“This effort by the City of Chicago, Chicago Public Schools, the Chicago Police Department and our dedicated community workers to ensure that thousands of Chicago’s students get to school safely exemplifies Chicago’s core values,” said Mayor Emanuel in a written release. “I want to thank the Safe Passage workers and community members who work tirelessly to safeguard our students so that they can remain focused on their studies.”

CPS, according to a written release said, “there have been no serious incidents involving a student during operational hours while Safe Passage workers are present.”

Crime along Safe Passage routes, according to the CPD has decreased by 32 percent since 2012.

“The safety of our students outside the classroom is paramount to their academic success in the classroom,” said CPS Chief Executive Officer Forrest Claypool in a written release. “Thanks to the dedicated community Safe Passage workers, who look after students every day – rain or shine – we can look forward to another safe and successful school year.”

t.hill@hpherald.com