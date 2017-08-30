Obama Foundation to add multi-purpose space this fall

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

The Obama Foundation is adding a multi-purpose space on 1538 S. Lake Park Ave. next to Starbucks. This will complete the second phase of its move from downtown to Hyde Park.

A source close to the project said that the foundation, which has office space inside the University of Chicago building, 5235 S. Harper Court, may begin using the storefront space as early as September.

The foundation is in charge of the creation of the Obama Presidential Center, which will be built in Jackson Park.

This will be the second move for the foundation since its inception in January 2014. The foundation moved from its original location 300 E. Randolph St. to the Harper Court building in March 2016.

