Save Jackson Park is concerned about the future of the park

To the Editor:

Last Tuesday, a dozen or so residents met in the Hyde Park Shopping Center to discuss the developments proposed for Jackson Park, especially the PGA golf course. Out of that meeting came Save Jackson Park, a group that will focus on challenging the new course but which sees all the myriad proposals for this beloved park by the lake as interconnected. Save Jackson Park is concerned about how they will all interact and about the future of the whole park.

This Thursday, representatives of the group will meet with Brian Hogan, a founding director of Chicago Parks Golf Alliance, which has an exclusive contract with the Chicago Park District to raise money for the proposed golf course. I am writing this letter to the Herald to keep the community informed from the very beginning of Save Jackson Park’s activities. This is not an official correspondence from the group, but I hope and believe that it is in keeping with its spirit.

Too much of what is happening to Jackson Park is being decided behind closed doors. Everyone who uses the park has something intelligent to say about it, and many people could provide real leadership in determining what is and isn’t appropriate for this beautiful stretch of public land. Instead, private interests are deciding what should happen, with the enthusiastic approval of a mayor who does not demonstrate enough concern for the democratic rights of South Siders.

We will swiftly share the contents of our Thursday conversation with the Herald, partly in the hope that a public forum might emerge that includes people who make use of and love Jackson Park.

I will close by mentioning that Save Jackson Park is working in cooperation with the redoubtable Jackson Park Watch, and I encourage support of that important group. Save Jackson Park is membership-driven, with the understanding that a large collection of organized voices can have a big impact. Becoming a member is as simple as signing up at savejacksonpark.com

The lakefront parks are the people’s property. What is happening now in Jackson Park is shockingly undemocratic and should be a wake-up call to the citizens of Chicago. Only through engagement will we shape the future as we envision it.

-Gabriel Piemonte