Threading and Waxing Salon opens in Hyde Park

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

The Threading and Waxing Salon, 1648 E. 53rd St., hosted its grand opening in Hyde Park on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

The salon is owned by Sohail Bawany and specializes in body waxing, facials, threading and waxing, tinting eyebrows, eye lash extensions, and henna tattoos that are five dollars and up.

The store hours are Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday’s from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information visit threadingandwaxingsalon.com

j.phillips@hpherald.com