City approves Jewel Osco to be built on 61st and Cottage Grove

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

The city announced, Monday, Aug. 28, its approval of a new Jewel Osco, which will be built on the corner of 61st Street and Cottage Grove Avenue.

The 48,000-square-foot grocery store will be located at 6014 S. Cottage Grove Ave., and will be the first new grocery store built in the Woodlawn neighborhood in more than 50 years.

According to the city’s website, the project is the latest in a series of developments that are injecting new life into the neighborhood, including the Trianon Lofts mixed-income housing project, the Metrosquash recreational complex, and the Burnham senior housing project.

The development’s goal is to help eliminate food deserts, create more than 200 jobs, 160 parking spaces, two loading spaces, and a pharmacy drive-through window.

The grocery store is expected to open in late 2018.

