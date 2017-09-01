KAMII seeks donations for Reavis Elementary School

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

The first day of school for Chicago Public School students is days away. To prepare for the upcoming academic year, KAM Isaiah Israel, 1100 E. Hyde Park Boulevard, will host a school supply drive to assist Reavis Elementary Math & Science Specialty School, 834 E. 50th St., by donating school supplies and uniforms for students at the school.

About three years ago a few members of the KAMII congregation launched The Reavis School Partnership Committee, within the temple’s active social justice projects to support the school.

Sheila Shochet, member of KAMII and school partnership committee said they began to have conversations with Reavis Principal, Gail King about the school and its needs.

“We want to be a helpful presence in this school,” Shochet said. “This is an [under resourced] school right next to a fairly prosperous neighborhood. Reavis is just blocks from KAMII.”

Shochet and the committee brainstormed projects to assist the school and backpacks and supplies for the academic year was one of the ways that they could help.

Members of the committee, which is made up of nine people, also volunteer in classrooms by assisting students and the teachers one to two times per week.

“Our tasks have included teaching students individually or in small groups in or outside of the classroom, being a science fair judge, helping teachers organize and decorate classrooms and halls, arranging for teachers and chaperoning field trips,” said Ernestine Austen, a volunteer with the committee.

Austen added that one of the volunteers also created an afternoon crochet class for students and another helped teach English to African immigrant students.

The school donation and supply drive is an extension of the work that the committee conducts throughout the school year at Reavis.

The KAMII congregation has also stepped in to help Reavis.

A young member of the congregation during his bar mitzvah “asked his friends to give things that could be donated to Reavis instead of giving him presents,” Shochet said.

Additionally, another committee within the Temple planted trees and opened a garden at Reavis. The congregation has also donated winter clothes to the school during the winter months.

The committee will provide new backpacks and supplies (paper, notebook, and pencils) for students as well as navy blue polo shirts (not t-shirts) in sizes adult medium and child medium.

The committee requests that those who wish to drop off donations call ahead before dropping off items. Donations may be delivered to the baskets near the parking lot entrance at KAMII.

t.hill@hpherald.com