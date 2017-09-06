CCCS to host ribbon cutting ceremony for new classrooms 

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

The Chicago Child Care Society, 5467 S. University Ave., will host a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of its new Hyde Park Preschool Classrooms, on Thursday, Sept. 14, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The CCCS, known as Chicago’s oldest social service organization, plans to open two new, state-of-the-art classrooms for 2-year-old students.

The organization’s goal is to invite more preschoolers and their families to receive early childhood education and support young parents who are in need of daily care for their children.

“Recognizing that learning begins at birth, early learning, socialization, and attachment are essential in preparing children for success in kindergarten and beyond,” said Dara Munson, chief executive officer of the CCCS.

According to Munson, last year, CCCS’s Hyde Park Preschool opened its first infant and toddler classrooms, making the agency a true birth-to-5 program. With the addition of the new classrooms for 2-year-olds, Munson said the CCCS will now be able to offer its services to about 134 students, as well as offer support for their parents.

The Hyde Park Preschool is accredited by the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC) and is a recipient of the Gold Circle of Quality from ExceleRate Illinois.

Chicago Child Care Society, which was originally founded as an orphanage during a cholera outbreak in 1849, will also continue to provide support to teens who are pregnant or parenting or need college guidance or mentoring, families of infants and toddlers who receive home visits, and extended family support for those who take on primary care of grandchildren, nieces, nephews or other family members.

For information call Pamela Flowers-Thomas at 773-643-0452 ext. 2414.

j.phillips@hpherald.com