The Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce to host 2nd Annual Brews, Brats, and Brass Oktoberfest

BY JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

The Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce in collaboration with Eat Drink and Be Events company will host its “2nd Annual Brews, Brats, and Brass Oktoberfest,” on Friday, Sept. 15, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 16, and Sunday, Sept. 17, from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“It’s a Hyde Park end of the summer, beginning of fall festival that incorporates elements of a traditional Oktoberfest,” said Jonathan Swain, president of the Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce. “Which includes beer, hearty food, and great music.”

The festival will take place in the parking lot behind the Hyde Park Bank Building, 1535 E. 53rd St., and will feature live music, Pumpkin Beers with great Cider, Brats and BBQ. There will also be Brass bands, brass inspired mixes and sweet fall harvest treats.

The admission is $10 and will include one free beverage. One dollar from every drink sold will be donated to a local Hyde Park nonprofit organization, according to Swain.

The Hyde Park Bank, Kimbark Beverage Shoppe, Samuel Adams Beer, Eat Drink and Be Events and the Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce will sponsor the event.

For more information on how to purchase visit eventbrite.com/e/brews-brats-and-brass-oktoberfest-in-hyde-park-tickets.

