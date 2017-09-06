Hyde Park Refugee Project to host community event

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

The Hyde Park Refugee Project will host the first in a series of community dialogue events regarding refugee resettlement on Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Lutheran School of Theology at Chicago, 1100 E. 55th St.

The program titled, “Coming to America: The Refugee Experience” will explore challenges faced by refugees.

The event will include panel discussions with leaders of organizations who assist refugees as they transition to life in the U.S. Policy and legal experts and activists will also speak at the event.

Dorothy Pytel and Penny Visser, Ph.D. co-directors of the Hyde Park Refugee Project, will speak during the program.

Last year, several local organizations partnered with the Hyde Park Refugee Project to help two refugee families get a fresh start in the U.S.

Hyde Park-based organizations worked alongside RefugeeOne, a not-for-profit organization that provides a full range of services to refugees resettled in the Chicago area.

According to RefugeeOne’s website, the organization assists approximately 2,500 refugees a year. Most of the families they help live near RefugeeOne’s headquarters, in the Uptown neighborhood.

The program is free and open to the public and will begin at 11 a.m.

To register for the event visit eventbrite.com/e/coming-to-america-the-refugee-experience-tickets-36764255879?aff=eiospostshremail&ref=eiospostshremail.

t.hill@hpherald.com