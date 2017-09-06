SECC to renew business development partnership with Bank of America

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

For a third year in a row, the South East Chicago Commission will renew its business development partnership with Bank of America. Through the continued partnership, which was announced on Wednesday, Aug. 30, the bank will provide funding for SECC programming through grants.

The SECC will provide technical assistance support and will help build a capacity of businesses through its Business District Program. The five communities in the mid-South Side area that are a part of the program include Hyde Park, Kenwood, Oakland, Washington Park and Woodlawn.

In addition to funding, the program will also offer business consulting sessions for small businesses looking to start or grow, referrals to businesses for financial counseling, business planning sessions, access to training and resources, workshops on how to apply for city licenses and permits, the art of organizing small business Saturday events and skill development for small businesses marketing city programs.

For more information visit secc-chicago.org.

