Week In Photos

George Collins enjoys a favorite book while his 11-year-old daughter Luce plays with family dog, Wednesday, Aug. 30, at Promontory Point, 5500 S. Promontory Drive. – Owen M. Lawson III
Pedestrians walk past a storefront at 1538 S. Lake Park Ave., Wednesday, Aug. 30. The Obama Foundation will soon use the storefront as a multi-purpose space as it expands its presence in the community. – Marc Monaghan
Kenwood Academy High School Broncos running back Greg Kemp executes an offensive contact drill during football practice, Tuesday, Aug. 29, at Kenwood, 5015 S. Blackstone Ave. – Owen M. Lawson III
Dee Alexander (vocalist) performs with her quartet Miguel de la Cerna (keys), Junius Paul (bass) and Ernie Adams (percussion) during the last Harper Court Summer Music Series concert of the season in Harper Court, Wednesday, Aug. 30.
Karyn Usher enjoys the music of Dee Alexander and her quartet during the last Harper Court Summer Music Series concert of the season in Harper Court, Wednesday, Aug. 30.
Children dance to the music of Dee Alexander and her quartet during the last Harper Court Summer Music Series concert of the season in Harper Court, Wednesday, Aug. 30.