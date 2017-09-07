Grammy award-winning journalist to discuss creativity in jazz at Montgomery Place

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

Montgomery Place, 5550 South Shore Drive, will host a mixer and discussion with Grammy award-winning journalist Neil Tesser, on Thursday, Sept. 14, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

During the event attendees will have to opportunity to discuss the importance of creativity and miracles of jazz music with Tesser.

Tesser will also share his life lessons about improvisation and creativity that jazz greats have taught him.

Tesser, who has been a jazz musician for over 40 years, has served on the Chicago Jazz Festival programming committee since 1980 and on several committees for the Grammys. He has also hosted a nightly jazz program on National Public Radio’s Chicago station WBEZ for 16 years, as well as “Listen Here!” a jazz discussion program broadcast on 100 stations.

For more information on how to RSVP for the free event call 773-753-4582 by Monday, Sept. 11.

j.phillips@hpherald.com