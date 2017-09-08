Blackstone Library to temporarily close for repairs

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

The Blackstone Library, 4904 S. Lake Park Ave., will close temporarily for interior work and repairs. The library is being renovated due to reports of cracks and leaks in the building’s interior and exterior surface.

The library will be closed from Sept. 11, through Oct. 9, for interior repairs that will include renovations to the children’s area, new flooring and carpet, as well as an upgrade to the circulation desk.

