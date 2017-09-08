Experimental Station to host book discussion with author George Lakey

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

Experimental Station, 6100 S. Blackstone Ave., will host a book discussion with author, prominent scholar and Quaker activist George Lakey entitled “Viking Economics: How the Scandinavians Got It Right and How We Can, Too,” on Wednesday, Sept. 27, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Lakey, a sociologist and former Swarthmore professor, will discuss how Sweden, Norway, Iceland, and Denmark overcame adversity to join the top tier of international ratings for equality, freedom and shared abundance.

The recently acclaimed book will allow readers to learn more about the Nordic economic model and how Scandinavia is now amongst the most equal countries in the world.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information on Experimental Station’s book discussion event, visit experimentalstation.org.

