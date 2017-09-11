Singing Stones exhibit to open at DuSable Museum

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

The new exhibit Singing Stones will open to the public at the DuSable Museum of African American History, 740 E. 56th Place, on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

The exhibit will be displayed at the Roundhouse a building that was constructed in the 19th century by architect Daniel H. Burnham. It was originally used as a horse stable.

Singing Stones was curated by the Palais de Tokyo’s Katell Jaffrès and includes 11 emerging artists from France and Chicago in conjunction with Institut Français’ first off-site exhibition in the United States.

Featured artists for the show include Wilfrid Almendra, Daniel G. Baird, Floating Museum, Dorian Gaudin, Lola Gonzàlez, Bouchra Khalili, Guillaume Leblon, Florian Pugnaire and David Raffini, Cauleen Smith, Thomas Teurlai, Raphaël Zarka and Andrew Schachman

The event is free and open to the public and is presented in partnership with EXPO Chicago and the Chicago Architecture Biennial (CAB)

DuSable and the Hyde Park Arts Center, 5020 S. Cornell Ave., were named as a community anchor sites for the CAB this year.

The CAB is an architecture and design exhibition in North America.

The main exhibition at the Chicago Cultural Center, 78 E. Washington St., is free and open to the public from Sept. 16 through Jan. 7, 2018.

The Biennial’s theme this year is “Make New History.”

The CAB will launch this week in conjunction with EXPO Chicago, and Navy Pier’s annual art and design convention. CAB will feature 141 participants from 20 countries.

Community Anchors sites across the city will host Biennial-related programming.

Other sites include the Beverly Arts Center in the Beverly community, the DePaul Art Museum in Lincoln Park, the National Museum of Mexican Art in Pilsen, and the National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts and Culture in Humboldt Park.

Earlier this month the DuSable Museum opened a new outdoor space, which is 15,000 square feet and situated on the eastern edge of the Roundhouse building.

Previously, the site was an asphalt lot. The project included rebuilding stairs in the Roundhouse basement, where permeable paver, landscaping, and building ornamental fencing along the south border, were installed.

The opening reception for the exhibit will begin at 8 p.m.

t.hill@hpherald.com