Chicago Park District to host community meetings this month

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

The Chicago Park District will host a new wave of community meetings later this month to gather feedback from residents on the current conditions of Jackson and South Shore parks.

The meetings will be held Monday, Sept. 25, and Wednesday, Sept. 27. Both meetings will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The first of the two sessions will take place at the South Shore Cultural Center, 7059 S. Shore Drive, and the second at the Stony Island Arts Bank, 6760 S. Stony Island Ave.

Park District officials will also provide updates about recreation, ecology, and programming in Jackson and South Shore parks.

In June, July, and August the Chicago Park District participated in large-scale community meetings with the City of Chicago, Chicago Department of Transportation, and Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th).

The meetings served as the start of the planning process for a new South Lakefront Framework Plan, which will be an updated version of the 1999 framework plan that includes Jackson Park, Washington Park, and the South Shore Cultural Center.

The framework plan will first focus on the changes to Jackson and South Shore parks, with a discussion about Washington Park to be held at a later date.

t.hill@hpherald.com