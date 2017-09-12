Fall bulb and mum sale returns

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

The Hyde Park Garden Fair’s annual one-day Fall Bulb and Mum sale will return next Saturday.

At the fair, a wide variety of bulbs for spring including specialty mums for fall color, season perennials, and houseplants will be on sale.

Bulbs for the fair are imported each year from Holland.

Other items on sale include asters, bearded iris, flowering kale plants, tulips, narcissus, crocus, hyacinths, alliums, fritillaria, scilla, Dutch iris, dwarf iris, and bulb fertilizer.

The fair has been a part of the Hyde Park neighborhood for 40-45 years, according to Joy Rosner, chairwoman of the fall fair.

Rosner has been involved with the fair for over 30 years.

“We attract people of all age groups from all walks of life and residents from outside of Hyde Park and Kenwood to both fairs [spring and fall],” Rosner said. “It’s like a festival.”

The fair will also feature bulb forcing demonstrations and handouts to assist customers with their home gardens.

The best part of the fair for Rosner is interacting with the plants and people who visit the fair.

“I enjoy working with the plants,” Rosner said. “I love talking to people and helping them figure out what would work in their gardens and the best way to grow their plants.”

The fall fair has many volunteers who help with plant sales and preparing for the one-day sale.

This year’s fair will feature 10,000 plants, said Rosner, who also mentioned that she tests many of the bulbs for the fair in her home garden.

Any left over plants from the sale will be donated to non-profit organizations and local schools or planted in Hyde Park and Kenwood area parks.

The fall fair will take place on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., in the courtyard of the Hyde Park Shopping Center, 5500 S. Lake Park Ave.

t.hill@hpherald.com