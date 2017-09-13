Addressing golf course myths with facts
To the Editor:
For thirty years I have volunteered in Jackson Park and know and understand its characters, its history, its problems and it’s strengths. As the 24-hour media, print media, and blogosphere are putting out the stories, rumors, and accusations regularly, it is critical to separate facts from myths to clearly understand the issues.
As I understand the current envisioning planning process: we put out the initial ideas into the South Lakefront Framework Plan online (from the Obama Foundation designers, the TGR designer, and the Chicago Parks Golf Alliance) and then opened it up to the community for input so that all can help design the project by commenting and making suggestions on the website.
As the community makes its ideas and comments online, here are some of the exciting rumors out there and the dull, but actual facts:
Myth 1 – There will be a brick wall around the Golf Course so people can’t see inside.
Fact 1 – Not True. There will be an open and see through fence to keep golf balls from the course out of moving traffic, off biking paths, and out of natural areas and there will be more entrances with better paths to allow easier access to park areas.
Myth 2 – The South Shore Cultural Center natural area and most of the golf course trees will be taken out.
Fact 2 – Not True. Invasive Species trees will be removed, as we have done on Wooded Island and Bobolink Meadow. This allows room for the planting of more native species, like our new growth of Oaks, which can live for up to 400 years. Trees that incidentally are moved in the redesign are being replaced one-for-one.
The South Shore Cultural Center natural area is not being removed and a second natural area is being planted at the north end near the horse-riding ring with easy accessibility.
The current natural area has some safety issues: severe erosion of the border areas with instability of border revetments and flooding, coyotes hunting and sleeping in natural area, remote location with 5 and 6 feet tall grasses making a lone visitor not visible to the outside world. This discourages women from walking alone in this remote area. We see drug sellers distributing their product in the non-visible areas. We have mentally ill appearing homeless individuals sleeping on the benches unseen in the tall grasses and frightening early morning visitors. Non-permitted fires being set in drummers circles by the homeless for the purpose of staying warm and cooking food.
Myth 3 – The Jackson Park Bark will be closed down.
Fact 3 – As part of the Envisioning Process, JPAC has strongly requested that Jackson Park Bark stay open. The JPAC Dog Park Committee founded the Dog Park in 2011, did all the paperwork- petitions, letters, board presentations, and inspected and remodeled the two totally unused and damaged handball courts into the Jackson Park Bark. We made it a safe place for large and small dogs to run freely. Raising the $ 120,000 to $160,000 for required disease prevention equipment and safety features, we weren’t able to do, but the park district graciously allowed us to use our converted handball courts just as dogs use them all over the city. We hope with the completion of the revitalization of park, funders will be more eager to donate to build a new and even better dog park.
Myth 4 – Golfers don’t want a revitalized, restored course. Fact 4 – Golfing organizations from all over the Jackson Park Area are writing their own letters, so they will speak more factually for themselves. I wonder how many people are still playing tennis, basketball, soccer, baseball, or football on fields that are 100 years old. Still playing on the same surfaces, with the same equipment in 2017 that were installed in 1910. Jackson Park golfers think it is obvious that the aged course must be restored and revitalized or South Side golfers will continue leave the South Side course for the better equipped and laid out suburban courses. Without sufficient golfers to cover operating costs, the Jackson Park and South Shore Cultural Center Golf Courses will close. Local organizations will continue to take their golfing events to the better equipped suburban golf courses until there are so few players here who want to play the 100 year old golf courses, that both historic courses close. This leaves no golf courses available for our South Side kids and adults.
Myth 5 – South Side Youth don’t want to play golf and participate in the caddy training program, and the First Tee 7-12 year olds golf program will not invest in large numbers of South Side Kids.
Fact 5 – The CPGA is committed to offering golf to all of the high schools in the area and in connecting the grammar schools with the amazing First Tee Program no child is turned away because of inability to pay. Golf is a competitive high school sport like football, and tennis, which offers college scholarships for high school players to attend college. High school golfers play Chicago courses for free.
Myth 6 – Local golfers will be priced out of golfing in Jackson Park.
Fact 6 – Locals will be able to play golf on restored course at same or similar rates to current course rates. Those who have found the ways to walk on and play for free will probably still find free ways to play.
Myth 7 – The walking and biking paths around the courses will be closed.
Fact 7 – The walking and biking path will not be closed. It is going to be replaced and enlarged to accommodate more walkers and bikers.
Myth 8 – The 67th Street Underpass is only for golfers to get to the golf course.
Fact 8 – The 67th Street underpass simply replaces the previous 67th Street overpass that safely allowed the community to go to the 67th Street Beach. As the previous 100-year-old breakwater deteriorated and was not restored, the 67th Street Beach protective shoreline revetments washed away. Over approximately a 10 year period, from 1965 to 1975, the 67th Street Beach and shoreline park itself, washed away and the 67th Street overpass was taken down.
This beach washing away process is currently happening rapidly to South Shore Cultural Center Beach and Golf Course. If these follow the erosion pattern of the 67th Street Beach, then the SSCC Beach and part of the SSCCGolf Course will be washed away and gone in a few years. We could not find funders in1975 to donate the millions of dollars to fix the 67th Street Beach, but we HAVE the funders now who can help save South Shore Cultural Center Beach and SSCC Golf Course and valuable green and blue park space for our community. I invite any of you who would like to see the effects and process of this destruction to join our lakefront tours and see with your own eyes.
Final Myth – You can’t trust the Park District.
Final Fact – In my opinion, The New Chicago Park District is made up of the most dedicated, young, smart, responsive, hardworking and creative city employees I have known. They inspire me to work harder. Most are moms and dads, coaches, gardeners, avid sports participants, dog parents, musicians, artists and community volunteers just like us. We have one thing in common-making the parks safer and more enriching places with more positive activities for our communities. Like us, they need more money to do more projects. So they have, by necessity, become brilliant grant writers and fund raisers. I am always grateful for everything the Park District Staff has created to enrich the lives of our south side community members, particularly our children, and our future.
Thank you community, for your many ideas and suggestions during this envisioning process of park revitalization. We are planning a park restoration for which our grandchildren will thank us.
Louise McCurry, JPAC President
marcus hersh
September 17, 2017 @ 2:50 pm
My family and I have been residents of South Shore for 14 years. We live in the 7100 block of South Crandon Avenue, which is about two blocks from the entrance of the South Shore Cultural Center. I have been a regular user of the Cultural Center area since we moved here. My daughter for several summers participated in the Junior Lifeguards program at South Shore beach. I run for exercise regularly, and my most commonly used route takes me through the Cultural Center area, along the beach, and through Jackson Park.
I can’t imagine many residents use Jackson Park more than I. Besides running through the park, I walk our dogs there regularly. For the last 10 years or so I have played basketball at the courts along the east end of Hayes Drive. My daughter played AYSO soccer at Jackson Park for several years. We play tennis occasionally at the courses next to Jackson Bark (they are tennis courts, not handball courts, as the letter writer incorrectly calls them).
Those are the relations I have to the areas in question. Let me address some of the myth / facts enumerated in this letter.
#2 The nature area at the Cultural Center IS to be removed according to the golf course plans that have been publicly presented. The first round of plans that were publicized left it intact, but an updated version showed the area replaced by the new course.
The paragraph-long description of the natural area (which, frankly, seems to be an argument for closing it) badly distorts the nature of this space and either is written from a position of ignorance or bad faith. Addressing them point by point:
— There is not “severe erosion of the border areas” any more so than in any south lakefront area that has not undergone seawall replacement. Historically high lake-water levels have altered the shoreline, but there is no crisis of erosion. The revetments are not unstable. The area has never flooded. These assertions simply are not true.
–There are coyotes around at times. I see their scat but very rarely see them. They are not large animals and they run away when one encounters them. Coyotes at this point live anywhere in the city that green space exists.
–The flora is tall enough to be obscuring about three months of the year. Is a beautiful place worth destroying because it is remote, and because some people might not feel comfortable going there alone? Many people also don’t feel comfortable walking alone at night down a lit Chicago street.
–I have never, ever, ever seen anyone selling drugs (or looking like they might want to sell drugs) in this area. I’d guess that successful drug sellers inhabit areas where there are, you know, potential customers?
–“Benches unseen in the tall grasses” – that is pure propaganda. The only seating is around the drum circles / fire pits, which are in cleared areas.
I guess it should come as no surprise that someone advocating the creation of a PGA golf course in the community would harbor such a dismissive and unfortunate perspective on homeless members of the same community. The thing about being homeless is you don’t have a home – one sleeps where one can. We share the community with all sorts of people whether we want to acknowledge and respect them or not. The implication that homeless people inherently are threatening strikes me as dehumanizing and ill considered – the sort of perspective one might find on a fancy suburban golf course, in fact. Begrudging someone making a fire (in a fire pit!) to stay warm in cold weather frankly is inhumane. It also is something you’d have, at best, a one in a million chance of seeing in this space. That’s because I have encountered, during my decade-and-a-half of regularly passing through the area, perhaps three “mentally ill appearing homeless people.” I have never seen anyone setting up long-term encampments there.
#3 I have no dog in this fight, but it is surprising that someone so intimately familiar with Jackson Park would think there were handball courts adjacent to Jackson Bark.
#4 “I wonder how many people are still playing tennis, basketball, soccer, baseball, or football on fields that are 100 years old. Still playing on the same surfaces, with the same equipment in 2017 that were installed in 1910.”
Why would someone so intimately familiar with Jackson Park have to wonder such a thing?
Let me try to help.
–The basketball courts at Hayes are heavily, heavily used. This is a community gathering point that brings a lot of young men together in a generally safe and healthy environment.
–The vast field north of Hayes, east of the Wooded Island parking lot, and west of the parking lot next to the basketball courts is heavily used by soccer players. Anyone who has so much as driven past the area on a weekend or weekday evening during spring, summer, or autumn knows that.
–Hyde Park Academy’s home baseball field sits north of Hayes, east of Stony Island, and west of Cornell. Their football team also practices there. The area is heavily used for picnics / family reunions etc during summer. The Mt. Carmel football team practices on the field west of the golf clubhouse and east of Cornell. There’s also some soccer there.
–The tennis courts would surely be used more if the Park District had maintained them. In this same vein, the person writing this letter is not even advocating the upgrade of these areas! She wants them torn down to create an essentially private space for affluent golfers.
–To the extent it’s even needed (exaggerated in the “Myths” letter) I am all for restoring and revitalizing the South Shore and Jackson Park golf courses! By all means, these are lovely, affordable courses that fit organically within a residential community. But the person writing this letter doesn’t want to restore and revitalize. She is advocating the REPLACEMENT of these beautiful courses with a completely different type of course that will not fit organically into the surrounding community and that will be an impediment to local small-scale play by golfing residents. I have made a point to speak to golfers at the practice center at the Cultural Center (which would be removed if the PGA course comes) and not a single person has told me they want a PGA style course. .
#6 If the letter-writer has an actual pricing structure to which the proposed PGA course operators have committed I’m sure the community would love to see it. I have heard many promises to keep the new course affordable but know of no actual fee scale that has been provided.
#8 The South Shore beach is NOT washing away, nor is the SSCC golf course. They are not going to be gone. These are positions taken in bad faith for the purpose of propagandizing.
The historically high water levels in Lake Michigan have made the beach smaller, of course. This is happening at ALL the beaches in Chicago and has nothing to do with the question at hand. There is plenty, plenty, plenty of beautiful South Shore beach left. If the water gets high enough for this beach to disappear, great portions of Lake Shore Drive will be under water and any concerns about golf courses will be buried beneath real crises.
Moreover, since lake water-levels are currently historically high, what reasonable person would take the position that the water-level trends the last several years are going to continue unabated and indefinitely?
But say the lake does keep rising on a similar curve: Isn’t that a good reason not to make a massive investment in an expensive new lakeside golf course?
The only part of the current golf course in immediate danger from erosion is the southeast corner. The lakefront along the north side, at 67th, has been altered by high water, but it does not immediately endanger the course.
It is just a guess, but there might be potential fix for this issue that doesn’t require replacing with a highly institutionalized, regimented, and expensive PGA-style course this lovely nine-hole course that is perfect for seniors, kids, beginners, and local residents who want to pop in for a quick round.
Want to know the real, imminent threat to the SSCC golf course and beach, spaces we should treasure, rehabilitate, and preserve? The proposed PGA-style golf course
-Marcus Hersh